News

False start to third term at Elundini Primary

Pupils denied access to Motherwell school due to security issues and rampant vandalism

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 10 July 2024

The start of the new term was marked by the return of old problems at Elundini Primary School as hundreds of pupils were turned away at the gate due to ongoing security concerns.

Irate parents and staff protested outside the Motherwell school on Tuesday morning, refusing to let any of the 730 pupils enter the premises after it was vandalised again, during the mid-year break...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023

Most Read