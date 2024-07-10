Cybercriminals loot R300m from public works department in 10 years
At least R300m has been stolen in the past 10 years through cybercrime at the public works and infrastructure department, according to new minister Dean Macpherson.
The department released a statement on Wednesday, saying the most recent incident, in May, resulted in the theft of R25m...
