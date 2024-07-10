Body of missing hiker found in Tsitsikamma

The body of a hiker who went missing on the Otter Trail in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park has been recovered.
The man had been reported missing by his hiking group after he went ahead during their hike on Tuesday.
He was last seen at about 1pm on the second-last day of the trail and did not arrive at the last overnight hut.
SA National Parks (SANParks) rangers, joined by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), began a search at about 3.43pm that same day despite unfavourable weather conditions, large swells and swollen rivers.
By nightfall, there was still no sign of the missing man.
The search resumed at first light on Wednesday with the support of the SA Police Service and police search-and-rescue teams.
Unfortunately, the hiker was found dead.
SANParks said in a statement the family of the man had been notified by park management and was being supported during this difficult time.
“In light of the adverse weather, SANParks is continuously monitoring conditions and hikers are advised against the crossing of fast-flowing rivers or areas affected by the high sea conditions.
“The Otter Trail remains open and park management is closely monitoring the situation.
“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased hiker.”
