Tangible Africa off to flying start at Silverstone with Speed Stars

Award-winning Tangible Africa is ready to take on the world with its new app, Speed Stars — a thrilling racing car domain where you direct your car to the finish line while passing opponents.
The app was showcased to pupils at the Silverstone Circuit, which hosted the F1 British Grand Prix won by Briton Lewis Hamilton at the weekend.
Tangible Africa is an engagement project of Nelson Mandela University’s computing sciences department and the Leva Foundation in Gqeberha.
The project has already lived up to its name by introducing the concept of tangible coding to various African, European and Asian countries.
Few online resources are needed to play tangible coding games by making use of Tangible Africa’s flagship applications RANGERS and BOATS — and now also Speed Stars.
“Showcasing at Silverstone is the result of our partnership with Creative Hut, [which] managed the Family Zone at the weekend’s Silverstone British Grand Prix event,” Leva Foundation chief executive Ryan Le Roux said
He was accompanied by Prof Jean Greyling, from NMU, and Tangible Africa global engagement manager Jackson Tshabalala.
Tshabalala said: “From the interaction we have had with learners since Friday morning, I am convinced this game will once again be a great hit.
“The racing car domain where you need to direct your car to the finish line, while passing opponents, creates a lot of fun, and kids become engaged immediately.”
Greyling said the game was the first of a new generation of Tangible Africa games, built on a software back end, developed by Gqeberha-based company Avocado Chocolate and hosted by AWS Cloud Services.
“This opens up exciting opportunities for us to create games within different domains in the future.
“Furthermore, the game allows for the inclusion of facts as well as multiple-choice questions after the completion of each of the 30 levels.
“This allows for the integration of the app in different school subjects, adding content learning while learners enjoy the coding.
“At Silverstone, learners are being educated on a wide range of Grand Prix facts,” he said.
The graphics for Speed Stars were developed by another Gqeberha company, 11&1.
In addition to the engagement of pupils at the weekend, Tangible Africa was encouraged by the interest shown by various role players in the education industry.
“We had positive discussions with, for example, people from the Netherlands and Philippines who have shown a keen interest in taking Speed Stars to their countries,” Le Roux said.
Tangible Africa’s next big event is the #coding4Mandela tournament on July 18, when 30,000 pupils will participate at different sites across Africa as well as in Indonesia.
HeraldLIVE
Tangible Africa off to flying start at Silverstone with Speed Stars
Image: SUPPLIED
Award-winning Tangible Africa is ready to take on the world with its new app, Speed Stars — a thrilling racing car domain where you direct your car to the finish line while passing opponents.
The app was showcased to pupils at the Silverstone Circuit, which hosted the F1 British Grand Prix won by Briton Lewis Hamilton at the weekend.
Tangible Africa is an engagement project of Nelson Mandela University’s computing sciences department and the Leva Foundation in Gqeberha.
The project has already lived up to its name by introducing the concept of tangible coding to various African, European and Asian countries.
Few online resources are needed to play tangible coding games by making use of Tangible Africa’s flagship applications RANGERS and BOATS — and now also Speed Stars.
“Showcasing at Silverstone is the result of our partnership with Creative Hut, [which] managed the Family Zone at the weekend’s Silverstone British Grand Prix event,” Leva Foundation chief executive Ryan Le Roux said
He was accompanied by Prof Jean Greyling, from NMU, and Tangible Africa global engagement manager Jackson Tshabalala.
Tshabalala said: “From the interaction we have had with learners since Friday morning, I am convinced this game will once again be a great hit.
“The racing car domain where you need to direct your car to the finish line, while passing opponents, creates a lot of fun, and kids become engaged immediately.”
Greyling said the game was the first of a new generation of Tangible Africa games, built on a software back end, developed by Gqeberha-based company Avocado Chocolate and hosted by AWS Cloud Services.
“This opens up exciting opportunities for us to create games within different domains in the future.
“Furthermore, the game allows for the inclusion of facts as well as multiple-choice questions after the completion of each of the 30 levels.
“This allows for the integration of the app in different school subjects, adding content learning while learners enjoy the coding.
“At Silverstone, learners are being educated on a wide range of Grand Prix facts,” he said.
The graphics for Speed Stars were developed by another Gqeberha company, 11&1.
In addition to the engagement of pupils at the weekend, Tangible Africa was encouraged by the interest shown by various role players in the education industry.
“We had positive discussions with, for example, people from the Netherlands and Philippines who have shown a keen interest in taking Speed Stars to their countries,” Le Roux said.
Tangible Africa’s next big event is the #coding4Mandela tournament on July 18, when 30,000 pupils will participate at different sites across Africa as well as in Indonesia.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News