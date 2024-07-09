About 3,000 hectares of land at the Addo Elephant National Park has been damaged by a runaway fire that started in the park on Sunday evening.
Fortunately, the blaze was limited to a remote section of the park, and SA National Parks (SANParks) officials said they had received no reports of animals being hurt or infrastructure being damaged.
SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said the fire started in the Zuurberg section of the park which was far removed from the main routes used by park guests.
“Since Sunday, we have experienced gale-force winds, and the fire spread into the Nyathi section of the park.
“Luckily, the wind has changed direction resulting in the fire burning much slower,” he said.
Louw said a stretch of boundary fence was damaged, but no animals had escaped the park.
“We estimate that about 3,000ha of park has burned, but our teams on the ground will only be able to do a full assessment once the fire is fully under control and the smoke clears,” he said.
He said the public would be kept updated on the situation.
HeraldLIVE
Runaway fires at Addo being monitored
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
About 3,000 hectares of land at the Addo Elephant National Park has been damaged by a runaway fire that started in the park on Sunday evening.
Fortunately, the blaze was limited to a remote section of the park, and SA National Parks (SANParks) officials said they had received no reports of animals being hurt or infrastructure being damaged.
SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said the fire started in the Zuurberg section of the park which was far removed from the main routes used by park guests.
“Since Sunday, we have experienced gale-force winds, and the fire spread into the Nyathi section of the park.
“Luckily, the wind has changed direction resulting in the fire burning much slower,” he said.
Louw said a stretch of boundary fence was damaged, but no animals had escaped the park.
“We estimate that about 3,000ha of park has burned, but our teams on the ground will only be able to do a full assessment once the fire is fully under control and the smoke clears,” he said.
He said the public would be kept updated on the situation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News