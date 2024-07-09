The roof at Mmanjaakgora Primary School in Prisca village, Moretele, which covers three classrooms, has been stolen.
According to the North West education department, the theft was noticed on Saturday and has caused significant disruption to the educational environment and the community.
Education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the incident.
“We confirm the roof of the structure that accommodates three classrooms — grades R, 1, 2 and 3 has been stolen,” said Motsumi.
“The theft of the school roof is not only a criminal act but a direct attack on the future of our children. It is disheartening to see such behaviour, especially as we prepare for the reopening of schools for the third term in the thick of winter.”
Pupils at North West school return to find roof covering three classrooms stolen
Reporter
Image: Supplied
The roof at Mmanjaakgora Primary School in Prisca village, Moretele, which covers three classrooms, has been stolen.
According to the North West education department, the theft was noticed on Saturday and has caused significant disruption to the educational environment and the community.
Education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the incident.
“We confirm the roof of the structure that accommodates three classrooms — grades R, 1, 2 and 3 has been stolen,” said Motsumi.
“The theft of the school roof is not only a criminal act but a direct attack on the future of our children. It is disheartening to see such behaviour, especially as we prepare for the reopening of schools for the third term in the thick of winter.”
The theft disrupts the education of pupils and undermines the rights of children, human dignity and the progress made in improving the performance of schools.
“I met the principals of underperforming schools last Friday and incidents like these hinder the strides we are making. We are committed to ensuring our learners receive the education they deserve and we will not allow such acts to derail our efforts. However, in the meantime, we have arranged a library to accommodate three grades and a mini-library for grade R,” Motsumi said.
The MEC's spokesperson Mphata Molokwane urged parents to remain calm as the situation was resolved. The department is working with law enforcement agencies to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.
“We appeal to the community to assist in safeguarding our schools and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities,” Molokwane said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News