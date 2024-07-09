Nelson Mandela Bay think-tank aims to equip students with skills for the future
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s local economy reinvention think-tank is to prioritise the integration of essential skills in the city’s academic institutions, from primary to tertiary level.
This initiative aims to reposition the metro’s economy to be competitive globally in a rapidly evolving landscape...
