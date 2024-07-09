Livingstone Hospital patients and staff watched in horror as a patient jumped to his death from the second floor on Monday.
This is the fourth known incident where a patient has fallen to their death at the hospital in less than eight years.
The 65-year-old man died at the scene.
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the incident occurred at about 2pm.
“The patient had a history of mental issues,” Kupelo said.
“His family have been informed and are received counselling from the doctors.
“We regret the incident which is regarded as an adverse event.”
In December 2016, a young man died after jumping through a window on Christmas Day.
The 29-year-old man had been admitted to the hospital for alcohol-related issues a day before his death.
In another incident, Greg Williams plunged to his death through a fifth floor window after he was admitted to the hospital with apparent psychosis in 2013.
HeraldLIVE
Man dies after jumping from hospital window
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
HeraldLIVE
