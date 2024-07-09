Fashion Week provides runway for models, designers, to strut their stuff
Industry event at the Boardwalk in August will highlight trends for the approaching season
Glitz, glam and a whole lot of flair will be coming to the runway of the newly rebranded Eastern Cape Fashion Week to be held in Gqeberha in August.
With its rebranding comprising a bigger pool of designers, workshops and artistic flair, models from across the province are now being given a chance to audition to strut their stuff in front of fashion enthusiasts and potential buyers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.