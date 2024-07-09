Dire situation for Lapland residents having to fend for themselves after leaving shelters
Dire situation for Lapland residents having to fend for themselves after leaving shelters
Freezing, hungry and left with nothing but the clothing on their backs.
After leaving the shelters they had lived in since the June floods, hundreds of Lapland residents who returned home on Sunday evening huddled around open fires to stay warm while others crowded into damaged shacks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.