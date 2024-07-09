News

Conditions in municipal lab could have ‘tragic and disastrous consequences’

Environmental chemist reacts to report on ‘unsafe’ facility in Lillian Diedericks building

By Andisa Bonani - 09 July 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Lillian Diedericks building which houses a laboratory with hazardous chemicals is not conducive to a safe working environment and flouts the Occupational Health and Safety Act, environmental chemist Ronelle Friend said.

Friend was reacting to a municipal report that revealed shocking details about the laboratory which poses a health risk for people inside the building and runs the risk of hazardous substances causing a fatal explosion...

