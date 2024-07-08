News

Tempers flare as Kariega flood victims refuse to leave temporary shelter

By Simtembile Mgidi - 08 July 2024

About 100 flood victims from Lapland, who have been staying in a temporary shelter, protested in Kariega on Sunday following an attempt by authorities to take them back home.

The demonstrators demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa return to address their concerns. ..

