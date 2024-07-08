Suspect arrested for doctor’s kidnapping due in court
A 42-year-old man arrested for allegedly kidnapping Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Bongani Nqini and holding him for ransom is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
During an armed robbery at his surgery in Kwazakhele last week, Nqini was threatened with a gun and forced into his car...
