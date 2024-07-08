In a shock breakthrough in the 2020 murder of a Gqeberha businessman, his son has been arrested, nearly four years later.
Anton Kolesky, 50, was shot dead in his Rowallan Park home on September 30 2020 by two unidentified men who barged into his house and opened fire.
The gunmen entered Kolesky’s Rademeyer Crescent home just after 7pm and shot him twice, in the neck and through the cheek.
Police said at the time that Kolesky had sent his then 19-year-old son to fetch something from his bakkie when the teenager was confronted by the gunmen.
One of the men allegedly pointed a firearm at the teenager and escorted him back into the house.
As they entered, Kolesky tried to get up from the couch but was shot twice.
The shooters then fled on foot.
Nothing was stolen from the house and sources at the time said they believed a hit had been taken out on Kolesky, though the motive remained unknown.
The breakthrough finally came last week when Kolesky’s other son, Juan, 30, already in custody for an unrelated house robbery charge, was arrested for his father’s cold-blooded murder.
The alleged house robbery took place on June 17 at a plot in Greenbushes.
Juan was arrested the next day and has already appeared in court for that matter.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Juan was the only suspect in the robbery case.
Beetge said three other suspects had previously been arrested for Anton Kolesky’s murder.
They have been identified as 33-year-old Jacobus Bernard Kopper, who also goes by the name Berneditto van Wyk, Dellon Makoppa, 37, and Kurt Bosman, 30.
They are expected back in court on July 30, while Juan will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday.
According to Juan’s Facebook account, he attended Hoërskool Framesby and is self-employed.
Shock twist as son charged with dad’s murder
Image: FACEBOOK
