Nelson Mandela Bay in ‘life-or-death’ race to move hazardous lab
No-one would be saved in case of an explosion, says Tsatsire
A chemical laboratory housed in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s administration hub is a ticking time bomb, with the city in a race to move it and eliminate the risk of the hazardous substances causing a fatal explosion.
Talks of relocating the lab in the Lillian Diedericks Building (formerly Brister House) began in 2009 after concerns were raised about it being a fire hazard due to the gases it stored, but to date no action has been taken...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.