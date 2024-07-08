Girl attacked by pit bull in New Brighton
Fun day at neighbours turns ugly when six-year-old bitten by chained dog
A six-year-old girl from New Brighton will likely have scars on her face for the rest of her life after being attacked by a pit bull on Saturday.
It was meant to be a day of fun, dancing and playing at a neighbourhood party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.