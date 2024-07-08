Eric Dili takes GBV battle to the airwaves
Activist to tackle social ills in new ‘Men’s Corner’ show on Ndlambe Community Radio Station
Community activist Eric Dili has joined the Ndlambe Community Radio Station, where he aims to use the platform to continue his fight against substance abuse and gender-based violence.
The founder of Eric Dili Community Development is the host of new show Men’s Corner, which airs every Wednesday on the Port Alfred radio station from 7pm to 8.30pm and on the Current Affairs show every Thursday from noon to 3pm...
