Breast cancer initiative to mark Mandela Day
Surgeries to be performed at five hospitals across Western and Eastern Cape
Thirty breast cancer surgeries in a single day.
This is the seemingly simple goal that will have a life-changing effect for the beneficiaries of a Project Flamingo venture taking place on Saturday...
