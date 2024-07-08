A fire that started outside the paediatric ward before spreading to other floors saw 83 patients evacuated from the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein.
The Free State health department said the fire, which started at 3.20pm on Sunday, caught trees and spread to the first and second floors of the hospital.
Staff with assistance from private and government ambulance staff and members of neighbourhood associations evacuated patients to safety outside the hospital, Stanley Schimper from Trauma Response Africa, told Arrive Alive.
Members of the Mangaung fire and rescue service extinguished the blaze, assisted by members of Fire Ops SA.
A medical triage area was set up and patients were transported by ambulances to other hospitals in the Mangaung area.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
83 patients evacuated due to fire at Bloemfontein hospital
Image: Arrive Alive
A fire that started outside the paediatric ward before spreading to other floors saw 83 patients evacuated from the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein.
The Free State health department said the fire, which started at 3.20pm on Sunday, caught trees and spread to the first and second floors of the hospital.
Staff with assistance from private and government ambulance staff and members of neighbourhood associations evacuated patients to safety outside the hospital, Stanley Schimper from Trauma Response Africa, told Arrive Alive.
Members of the Mangaung fire and rescue service extinguished the blaze, assisted by members of Fire Ops SA.
A medical triage area was set up and patients were transported by ambulances to other hospitals in the Mangaung area.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News