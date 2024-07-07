Protest in Kariega after flood victims evicted from temporary shelter
A protest erupted in Kariega on Sunday after people temporarily housed in a hall after the recent flooding were evicted.
At about 11am, protesters barricaded Church Street with burning rubble and tyres...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.