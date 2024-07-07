News

Protest in Kariega after flood victims evicted from temporary shelter

By Herald Reporter - 07 July 2024

A protest erupted in Kariega on Sunday after people temporarily housed in a hall after the recent flooding were evicted.

At about 11am, protesters barricaded Church Street with burning rubble and tyres...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read