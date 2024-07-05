Private divers barred from searching for Kliprivier boy who drowned
Police say site of drowning is a 'crime scene' but divers can't enter the water due to quality of the water
A Sedibeng family's desperate attempts to use a private company to retrieve the body of a young boy who drowned in the Klip River hit a brick wall on Friday after police barred private divers from entering the “contaminated” water.
Jabulani Mosasane, 7, drowned while crossing the river while out with his cousins and friends in Kliprivier near Meyerton on June 24, according to police...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.