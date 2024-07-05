The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned ocean and coast users to be aware of this weekend’s peaking spring tide that strengthens rip currents and poses the threat of flooding.
The institute said bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, shoreline anglers and coastal hikers among others should be cautious around the coastline.
The new moon spring tide will peak in the early hours of Saturday, and its effect will last into the new week.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the institute had its eye on other contributing factors as well.
“It is the final weekend of the school holidays and sea conditions are already naturally rougher than normal because of winter storms and cold fronts passing over parts of the coastline and deep sea off the SA shore, resulting in rips being stronger than normal around the coastline.
“This new moon spring tide peaks on Saturday just after midnight.
“The effect of the two daily tides being higher than normal and lower than normal will be strongest today and over the remainder of this weekend, gradually declining in intensity towards the middle and end of next week.”
He said people should be particularly aware of potential hazards during the outgoing tide and be mindful that cold fronts causing heavy rain and rough sea conditions are forecast for this weekend and into the new week.
“We are appealing to the public to follow the SA Weather Service daily forecasts and around the coastline be aware of the daily tide time tables.
“Be aware of coastal hiking trails that can be cut off during high tide.
“Anglers fishing along the shoreline are urged to keep a safe distance away from the shoreline.
“Be aware of adverse weather, strong winds, fast flowing rivers and sea currents and drifts.
“Do not drive through flooded roadways or cross bridges affected by flooding rivers,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
NSRI warns of peaking spring tide, rip currents and flooding
Image: Flickr/NSRI
The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned ocean and coast users to be aware of this weekend’s peaking spring tide that strengthens rip currents and poses the threat of flooding.
The institute said bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, shoreline anglers and coastal hikers among others should be cautious around the coastline.
The new moon spring tide will peak in the early hours of Saturday, and its effect will last into the new week.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the institute had its eye on other contributing factors as well.
“It is the final weekend of the school holidays and sea conditions are already naturally rougher than normal because of winter storms and cold fronts passing over parts of the coastline and deep sea off the SA shore, resulting in rips being stronger than normal around the coastline.
“This new moon spring tide peaks on Saturday just after midnight.
“The effect of the two daily tides being higher than normal and lower than normal will be strongest today and over the remainder of this weekend, gradually declining in intensity towards the middle and end of next week.”
He said people should be particularly aware of potential hazards during the outgoing tide and be mindful that cold fronts causing heavy rain and rough sea conditions are forecast for this weekend and into the new week.
“We are appealing to the public to follow the SA Weather Service daily forecasts and around the coastline be aware of the daily tide time tables.
“Be aware of coastal hiking trails that can be cut off during high tide.
“Anglers fishing along the shoreline are urged to keep a safe distance away from the shoreline.
“Be aware of adverse weather, strong winds, fast flowing rivers and sea currents and drifts.
“Do not drive through flooded roadways or cross bridges affected by flooding rivers,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News