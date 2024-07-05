Now pets have own ambulance service
Gqeberha couple have started out with one vehicle for animal emergencies
From pit bulls to poodles, budgies to bats — all animals have access to Gqeberha’s all-new animal ambulance service.
Angelwings Pet Medic Services was recently launched by a Gqeberha couple with the intention of being the first responders for animal emergencies around Nelson Mandela Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.