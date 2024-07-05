News

NMU mental health programme equips people with coping skills

By Simtembile Mgidi - 05 July 2024

Nelson Mandela University’s faculty of health sciences recently launched a short learning programme to enhance mental wellbeing.

The basic course in enhanced preparedness training (EPT) is designed to empower people with essential psychological coping skills...

