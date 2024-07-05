News

MEC bemoans delays in Omotoso rape, human-trafficking trial

Accused pastor turns to supporters in public gallery and sings and dances with them

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 05 July 2024

With a Bible in hand, televangelist Timothy Omotoso sang and danced, with some supporters blowing kisses at him in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday.

Outside court, social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta vowed her department would not allow the case to fall by the wayside due to delaying tactics by Omotoso’s counsel...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read