MEC bemoans delays in Omotoso rape, human-trafficking trial
Accused pastor turns to supporters in public gallery and sings and dances with them
With a Bible in hand, televangelist Timothy Omotoso sang and danced, with some supporters blowing kisses at him in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday.
Outside court, social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta vowed her department would not allow the case to fall by the wayside due to delaying tactics by Omotoso’s counsel...
