Jub Jub relieved as rape, attempted murder and assault charges dropped

“This verdict brings a sense of relief.”

These are the words of hip hop singer Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub. He faced charges of rape, attempted murder and assault. Actress Amanda Du-Pont claimed Maarohanye had previously admitted to raping her and had asked for forgiveness.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it had dropped the charges as there were no prospects of successful prosecution.

Sowetan reported it had seen Amanda's criminal case statement submitted to the Brixton police station where she opened a rape case against the Uyajola 99 host on February 10. Du-Pont first made the rape allegations against Maarohanye in a video clip she posted on her Instagram account.

This was after Maarohanye had boasted during an interview with podcaster Mac G about “smashing” her.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Jub Jub said: “I would like to express my deep gratitude to my legal team for their unwavering commitment to justice and truth. This verdict brings a sense of relief and vindication not only to me but also to all those who supported me. The outpouring of support has been truly touching, and I am grateful for it.”