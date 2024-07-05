News

Gang violence: Man fatally stabbed in Johannesburg court holding cell

05 July 2024
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Ipid is investigating a case of murder after a man was allegedly fatally stabbed in a Johannesburg magistrate's court holding cell. File photo.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man believed to be a member of the Fast Guns gang who was allegedly fatally stabbed in a holding cell at the Johannesburg magistrate's courts. 

The man was allegedly attacked by a rival group on Tuesday.

Ipid said police were transporting prisoners from Johannesburg Prison to the court in the morning. 

“On arrival at Westgate court, prisoners alighted from the trucks. They were put in the waiting area before going to court.

“While waiting for police to take them to court, a fight allegedly broke out between two rival gangs, the Vardos and the Fast Guns,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

He said the victim passed away at the scene.

Ipid is investigating the case as it is a death in police custody.

