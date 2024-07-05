Arms dealer Karen Webb’s renewed bid for bail thrown out
Gqeberha firearms dealer Karen Webb will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future after her bail application on new facts was dismissed in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday.
Webb was arrested in February on a string of theft and fraud charges related to the illegal sale of firearms...
