Walmer High pupils win national climate change competition
Team from Gqeberha school convinces judges with presentation on power from biogas
It is on to the next win for Walmer High School after claiming national honours this week at the 2024 SA Climate Change Champs competition in Cape Town.
Meanwhile, another pupil from the same school is representing the province at the annual IIE Varsity College National High Schools Quiz in Durban at the weekend...
