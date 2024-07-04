Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has condemned the recent flurry of criminal attacks on clinics and healthcare workers in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Capa’s statement came after scores of Joe Slovo residents marched to the health department’s district offices on Tuesday over safety concerns at a local clinic, as well as a robbery at a Motherwell medical facility later in the day.
The department faces significant challenges in safeguarding its clinics in the metro, which have repeatedly been targeted by armed robbers.
Late on Tuesday, armed men accosted security guards at the Motherwell Community Health Centre, robbing them of personal belongings.
Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said there was pandemonium at the clinic, which was a gun-free zone, meaning none of the guards on duty had firearms on them.
“This led to the centre being temporarily closed, and all the staff were moved to nearby clinics so they continued rendering healthcare services to our people.
“Today, the centre has since been reopened, but MEC Capa raised concerns about these acts of violence against healthcare workers.
“This is the third incident in the same healthcare institution within four weeks.”
Capa described the attack as unacceptable and condemned it in the strongest terms.
“We are appealing to the community to help us fight against these criminal elements and to also work with the police to ensure that our healthcare institutions are safe for our employees and communities at large,” she said.
In 2024 alone, several clinics in the metro have been forced to shut their doors temporarily due to safety concerns after a flurry of robberies.
New Eastern Cape health MEC condemns attacks at Nelson Mandela Bay clinics
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
