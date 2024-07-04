Mr SA finalist hopes to equip youth for the big stage
A Zwide resident and former Mr SA finalist is taking his passion for pageantry back to the township through the launch of his own youth-focused competition.
Jabulani Mathebula, 38, will host the inaugural Mr and Miss Empowered Youth on July 27 at the ETC Conference Centre in Struandale...
