Follically challenged? A beard transplant may raise your dating game
Whether you are sporting a full-face beard or a 5-o’clock shadow, recent studies show that men with facial hair are more attractive, and are perceived by the fairer sex to be more masculine and better fathers.
If you are a bearded man, you are probably reading this, stroking your stubble and nodding in agreement. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.