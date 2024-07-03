The vehicle used to kidnap Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Bongani Nqini earlier this week has been found abandoned in Kwazakhele.
Vehicle found but kidnapped doctor still missing
Image: 123RF
The vehicle used to kidnap Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Bongani Nqini earlier this week has been found abandoned in Kwazakhele.
Nqini, however, remains missing with a ransom demand of R500,000 for his safe return.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said: “At this stage, the only new development we can share is that the vehicle of the victim has been found abandoned in one of the townships in Gqeberha.
“We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”
The general practitioner was bundled into his own car and abducted by a group of men wearing blue surgical masks at 2.45pm on Monday.
They also robbed the Salamntu Street surgery, stealing R6,000 in cash.
A case of kidnapping and business robbery is under investigation.
Nqini’s mother was laid to rest at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Wednesday.
