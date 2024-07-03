Road maintenance worker allegedly killed by drunk driver: JRA

Charges of drinking and driving, reckless driving and culpable homicide have been filed against a motorist who allegedly ploughed into a Johannesburg road maintenance worker at the weekend, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said.
Mondile Mathebula, 34, and his colleague, Majahanyana Moyozi, 44, were allegedly struck by a Toyota Hilux van driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver at about 11.20am on Sunday while they were cleaning a pavement inlet on Vickers Road at George Goch in the south of the city.
"The vehicle, carrying an overloaded number of passengers, allegedly lost control and collided with the workers, resulting in severe injuries," the JRA said.
"Despite immediate medical attention, Mathebula succumbed to his injuries due to blood loss. Moyozi received medical treatment and was discharged the next morning.
JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi said: "We are devastated by the loss of Mondile Mathebula. He was a valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues."
MMC for transport Kenny Kunene said: "This incident underscores the dangers faced by our road maintenance workers. We are committed to ensuring justice is served."
The JRA appealed to motorists to be more vigilant and considerate of road workers, providing these tips:
- Maintain a safe following distance and avoid speeding near roadwork zones.
- Obey the temporary speed limits displayed.
- Pay close attention to work zone signs and instructions.
- Avoid distractions such as cellphones while driving.
- Be patient and avoid weaving in and out of traffic near work zones.
TimesLIVE
Image: JRA
