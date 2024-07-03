Ransom demand for doctor hours before his mom’s funeral
Abductors want R500,000 from Dr Bongani Nqini’s family members and colleagues
Hours before his mother’s funeral, Gqeberha doctor Bongani Nqini who was abducted on Monday night was still said to be missing, with a half-a-million-rand ransom demand being made for his release.
Despite rumours floating around on social media late on Tuesday night that the doctor had been released, Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba would not confirm their veracity...
