R1m grant will boost careers of three artists
Music Acceleration Excellence Awards announces platinum winners at arts festival
Almost a million rand.
That is how much three talented Eastern Cape artists will share after being named among the platinum winners of the Music Acceleration Excellence Awards (MAEA) at the National Arts Festival...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.