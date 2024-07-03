News

R1m grant will boost careers of three artists

Music Acceleration Excellence Awards announces platinum winners at arts festival

By Simtembile Mgidi - 03 July 2024

Almost a million rand.

That is how much three talented Eastern Cape artists will share after being named among the platinum winners of the Music Acceleration Excellence Awards (MAEA) at the National Arts Festival...

