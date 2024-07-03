Playwrights stand a chance to win R20,000 and mentorship
Aspiring playwrights have been given the opportunity to turn the page of their future prospects as entries for the National Playwright Competition have officially opened.
The competition, founded in 2018, plays a critical role in helping South African scriptwriters tell their stories and this year will also be offering R20,000 as well as mentorships to hone the talent of SA’s scribes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.