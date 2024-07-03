Former Gqeberha cop dies in Ukraine attack
Combat medic Pete Fouche hit by shrapnel from missile strike on restaurant
A Gqeberha-born former flying squad member, who took up arms on the Ukrainian frontlines determined to help protect the nation, has died.
Peter “Pete” Fouche, 49, died on Thursday in the east of Ukraine in a hail of shrapnel from a Russian missile strike...
