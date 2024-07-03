News

Algoa United Congregational Church celebrates 50th anniversary

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 03 July 2024

This year marks a milestone for the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa’s (UCCSA) Algoa Region as it celebrates its golden jubilee.

The Bethelsdorp and Missionvale Congregational Churches stand as historical bookends within their community, representing the oldest and newest congregations, respectively. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read