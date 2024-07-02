Mpumalanga police have exhumed the body of Bonisiwe Mabuza, 37, who was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave at the Luphisa cemetery in Pienaar outside Nelspruit.
She had been reported missing on Tuesday last week.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said on the day Mabuza was reported missing, her VW Polo was found in a secluded place in Pienaar.
He said all the wheels, a side mirror and the backseat in her vehicle were removed. Items inside her house were missing, including a fridge and a TV set.
Mdhluli said over the weekend police took in a man and a woman for questioning, which led to a breakthrough and recovery of some items police believe were stolen from the victim.
"The two were detained as suspects and the third suspect handed himself over to the police [on Monday]," he said.
The three are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and house robbery. More charges could be added against them as the investigation continues.
The three suspects are expected to appear at the Kanyamazane magistrates court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Three suspects arrested after body of missing woman found in shallow grave
Journalist
Image: Supplied/SAPS
Mpumalanga police have exhumed the body of Bonisiwe Mabuza, 37, who was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave at the Luphisa cemetery in Pienaar outside Nelspruit.
She had been reported missing on Tuesday last week.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said on the day Mabuza was reported missing, her VW Polo was found in a secluded place in Pienaar.
He said all the wheels, a side mirror and the backseat in her vehicle were removed. Items inside her house were missing, including a fridge and a TV set.
Mdhluli said over the weekend police took in a man and a woman for questioning, which led to a breakthrough and recovery of some items police believe were stolen from the victim.
"The two were detained as suspects and the third suspect handed himself over to the police [on Monday]," he said.
The three are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and house robbery. More charges could be added against them as the investigation continues.
The three suspects are expected to appear at the Kanyamazane magistrates court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News