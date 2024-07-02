Talented boxer overcomes difficulties to win Western Cape title
Without transport or funding, Mbuyiseli Ndukwana achieves his dream
Despite not having sponsors, transport or a fixed income, a Knysna boxer managed to go the distance and was named the new lightweight champion for the province after a tough 10-round boxing bout at the weekend.
After several years of training under difficult conditions, the grit and perseverance of Mbuyiseli Ndukwana ensured he finally fulfilled one of his dreams, earning the title of Western Cape lightweight champion...
