Grocery Express Fairview's grand opening was a resounding success

Grocery Express recently celebrated the grand opening of its new store in Fairview. Located in the iconic JA Floral Building at 165 Mimosa Road, this is the premier grocery retailer's second branch in Gqeberha, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing expansion.

Featuring special deals and fun activities — including a whimsical Bubble House that delighted children and adults alike — the event attracted a large turnout from the local community, eager to check out the new store and take advantage of the many exclusive discounts on offer.

Throughout the day, attendees had the chance to participate in several competitions and win fantastic prizes. The spin-the-wheel competition was particularly popular, drawing large crowds eager to try their luck at winning grocery vouchers, household items and other great rewards.