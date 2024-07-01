W/O Rabed Zwana traced Baloyi’s movements and found he had rented a car when he fetched Maluleke from Potchefstroom to take her to the guest house. After killing her, he returned the vehicle to the rental company, Mjonondwane said.
Police eventually arrested him as he tried to flee to his home in Giyani, Limpopo.
Baloyi pleaded guilty and testified in mitigation of sentence at the Johannesburg high court on Monday that he had co-operated with the law.
“He also said he contributed to Maluleke’s wellbeing, including tuition fee payments and the provision of a laptop. He further offered an apology to the family,” said Mjonondwane.
Maluleke's mother, Khensane Maluleke, said she had eagerly anticipated her daughter’s academic success as it would have helped improve the family’s circumstances. At the time of her death, she was a third-year psychology student.
In her victim impact statement, she said her daughter’s brutal murder had a severe impact on the family.
“State advocate Leswikane Mashabela stated that [Baloyi’s] heinous crimes warranted the severest sentence, as he had kidnapped and held her captive for three days, only to brutalise and murder her ultimately. The NPA continues to prosecute gender-based violence cases with vigour as the safety and wellbeing of our communities remain paramount,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Man sentenced to life plus 10 years for abducting and burning NWU student
Image: 123RF
The man who killed North West University student Karabo Maluleka has been sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and burning her to death.
Tinyiko Baloyi, 41, allegedly kidnapped Maluleke, 21, who was his girlfriend, from the NWU Potchefstroom campus on May 27 last year after suspecting she was in another relationship.
Baloyi kept her captive for three days at a guest house in Roodepoort while her family and friends tried to contact her, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
“When she was unreachable, they reported her missing. Ultimately, on May 30 2023, Baloyi drove Maluleke to an open field in Doornkop where he tied both her hands and feet, doused her with petrol and burnt her to death.”
Her charred remains were only discovered five days later.
W/O Rabed Zwana traced Baloyi’s movements and found he had rented a car when he fetched Maluleke from Potchefstroom to take her to the guest house. After killing her, he returned the vehicle to the rental company, Mjonondwane said.
Police eventually arrested him as he tried to flee to his home in Giyani, Limpopo.
Baloyi pleaded guilty and testified in mitigation of sentence at the Johannesburg high court on Monday that he had co-operated with the law.
“He also said he contributed to Maluleke’s wellbeing, including tuition fee payments and the provision of a laptop. He further offered an apology to the family,” said Mjonondwane.
Maluleke's mother, Khensane Maluleke, said she had eagerly anticipated her daughter’s academic success as it would have helped improve the family’s circumstances. At the time of her death, she was a third-year psychology student.
In her victim impact statement, she said her daughter’s brutal murder had a severe impact on the family.
“State advocate Leswikane Mashabela stated that [Baloyi’s] heinous crimes warranted the severest sentence, as he had kidnapped and held her captive for three days, only to brutalise and murder her ultimately. The NPA continues to prosecute gender-based violence cases with vigour as the safety and wellbeing of our communities remain paramount,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News