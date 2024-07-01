An earth tremor was felt in Johannesburg south early on Monday.
Gauteng Weather recorded the tremor at 2.27am.
While its extent is yet to be confirmed by geologists, Gauteng Weather said it had a 2.6 magnitude.
Tremors are common in the city and are generally minor. A tremor was also felt on Saturday night, affecting areas including Roodepoort and Soweto.
No injuries have been reported.
Tremor felt in Joburg early on Monday was the second in days
Image: 123RF/ vchalup/ File photo
