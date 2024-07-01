Renowned NMU choir marks 30 years of uplifting sounds
One of the SA’s first university choirs to blend western classics and traditional African melodies, the Nelson Mandela University Choir, celebrates its 30th anniversary in June.
Established during the dawn of democracy as the University of Port Elizabeth Choir under founder conductor Junita van Dijk, it is now eyeing the future under the baton of choir director Robert Gillmer...
