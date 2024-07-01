Pregnant Bay woman gunned down
A nine months’ pregnant Nelson Mandela Bay woman was gunned down in broad daylight at the weekend, with the 23-year-old left to bleed out on her parents’ living room floor.
The shocking murder of Charlene Malgas took place a week before her eagerly awaited baby shower...
