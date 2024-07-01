Monument planned to celebrate Mdantsane’s 60th anniversary
A project to honour the people who played a critical role in the development of Mdantsane, SA’s second-biggest township after Soweto, is on the cards.
The provincial government plans to erect a Mdantsane Heroes Memorial Park at the township’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.