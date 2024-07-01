A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a one-year-old toddler at Zuma View, Bela Bela, on Sunday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the toddler's mother was outside the room at 1pm while the toddler was asleep inside.
The suspect, who is a family member, allegedly entered the room, found the child asleep and strangled him.
“The grandfather of the toddler was called for help, and pushed the suspect away. The child was taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention but was later pronounced dead,” Ledwaba said.
The suspect is expected to appear before Bela Bela magistrate's court on a charge of murder.
Ledwaba said investigations are ongoing.
Limpopo toddler strangled while sleeping, family member arrested
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc
