Illegal dwelling demolished as Papiesfontein battle heats up
The prolonged saga around the illegal invasion of Papiesfontein came to a head when the Kouga Municipality demolished a newly erected unlawful structure on the environmentally sensitive expanse of open land on the northeastern boundary of Jeffreys Bay.
Municipal spokesperson Monique Basson said the local authority had needed to act firmly, and was determined to follow through on the illegal occupation of the land, which began in December 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.