Gqeberha's Nolene Spinks carries the province’s hope for Miss SA title
As the field of contestants for the 2024 Miss SA pageant is whittled down, Gqeberha’s Nolene Spinks will carry the hopes of the Eastern Cape as the only participant from the province making the cut for the Top 16.
The 23-year-old Montessori teacher was recently announced as among the finalists after her provincial peers Kaylan Zeelie, 21, from Kariega and Danae Kukard, 24, from East London, ended their run in the Top 30. ..
